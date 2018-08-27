VIDEO: Get A First Look At Sally Struthers In GRUMPY OLD MEN At Ogunquit Playhouse

Fasten your seat belt, it's going to be a grumpy ride! The Ogunquit Playhouse is proud to produce the U.S. premiere of the new musical-comedy, Grumpy Old Men the Musical on stage through September 1 - just in time to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of the hit film that starred Jack Lemmon, Walter Matthau and Ann-Margret. This hilarious new show was penned by Dan Remmes, with music by Neil Berg and lyrics by Nick Meglin. Director for the Ogunquit production of Grumpy Old Men the Musical is Matt Lenz.

Get a first look at the production in the video below!



Two aging neighbors, Max (Ed Dixon) and John (Mark Jacoby), have been feuding for more than fifty years until the beautiful and charming Ariel (Leslie Stevens) moves in across the street - raising the rivalry to new heights! Get ready for non-stop laughs when two great masters of comedy step on stage - Emmy and Golden Globe winner Sally Struthers, and the Tony and Emmy Award-winning actor Hal Linden will team up with a cast of Broadway veterans to add to the fun! Don't miss this laugh-out-loud story of family, friendship, love and romance in a fresh new musical that's guaranteed to delight!

"We are thrilled and proud to produce the U.S. premiere of this hilarious new show. We are most excited to share Neil Berg's fantastic musical score that is in an upbeat Broadway style. And, the work of Dan Remmes and the late Nick Meglin is a very adult and hysterical production that is perfect for our audiences. Because of the themes of family, romance and hilarity, all wrapped up in a fun uplifting musical, we hope we have created something new that will have a long life in the U.S. and beyond," stated Executive Artistic Director Bradford Kenney.

Individual tickets are on sale now with prices starting at $52. For tickets visit www.ogunquitplayhouse.org, the Box Offices located at 102 and 10 Main Street, Ogunquit or call 207-646-5511.

