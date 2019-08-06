VIDEO: Get A First Look At MATILDA At The Muny

BroadwayWorld has a first look at The Muny's production of MATILDA the Musical! Check out the video below!

Beth Malone stars as Agatha Trunchbull and is joined by Mattea Conforti (Matilda), Laura Michelle Kelly (Miss Honey), Ann Harada (Mrs. Wormwood), Josh Grisetti (Mr. Wormwood) and Darlesia Cearcy (Mrs. Phelps). The ensemble completing this cast will feature Maya Bowles, Colby Dezelick, Sean Ewing, Ryan Fitzgerald, Berklea Going, Trevor Michael Schmidt, Gabi Stapula and Sharrod Williams, as well as The Muny Kid and Teen youth ensemble.

As previously announced, Roald Dahl's Matilda is directed by John Tartaglia and choreographed by Beth Crandall with music direction by Michael Horsley. The production team leading Roald Dahl's Matilda includes scenic design by Paige Hathaway, costume design by Leon Dobkowski, lighting design by Rob Denton, sound design by John Shivers and David Patridge, video design by Nathan W. Scheuer, wig design by Kelley Jordan and puppet design by Eric Wright: Puppet Kitchen International, Inc.. Production stage manager is Larry Smiglewski. Casting is by Telsey + Company.

atures a book by Dennis Kelly and music and lyrics by Tim Minchin. With a story inspired by the eccentric genius of internationally-acclaimed author Roald Dahl, and a world inspired by St. Louis native and world-wide artistic legend Mary Engelbreit, Matilda shows how imagination is exactly what we all need to navigate life's many challenges. When sent to a dismal boarding school, Matilda uses her clear eyes and keen smarts to help her discover her own surprising powers! Created by the world-renowned Royal Shakespeare Company, this four-time Tony Award-winning magical musical, still running in London's West End, is sure to marvel and entertain Muny audiences.

The seven shows in the 2019 Muny season are: Guys and Dolls (June 10 - 16),Kinky Boots (June 19 - 25), 1776 (June 27 - July 3), Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella (July 8 - 16), Footloose (July 18 - 24), Lerner and Loewe's Paint Your Wagon (July 27 - August 2) and Roald Dahl's Matilda (August 5 - 11). For more information, visit muny.org.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You