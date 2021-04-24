VIDEO: Game Night with Mandy Gonzalez and Andrea McArdle on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!

Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm ET) with a game night with Mandy Gonzalez and Andrea McArdle!

Gonzalez most recently starred in the megahit Hamilton as Angelica Schuyler, Mandy also originated and starred as Nina Rosario in the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, In The Heights, for which she received a Drama Desk Award. She has starred as Elphaba in the Broadway production of Wicked, blowing the roof off of New York's Gershwin Theatre each night as she belted out the signature song, "Defying Gravity." Other Broadway roles include Princess Amneris in the Elton John and Tim Rice musical, Aida, and Lennon, where she portrayed Beatles icon John Lennon. Mandy made her Broadway debut in Jim Steinman's Dance of the Vampires, starring opposite Michael Crawford. Mandy received an OBIE Award and overwhelming critical praise for her performance in the Off-Broadway production of Eli's Comin', directed by Diane Paulus, and based on the music and lyrics of singer-songwriter Laura Nyro.

McArdle rocketed to stardom as Broadway's Annie, for which she was the youngest performer ever nominated for the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical, winning both the Theatre World and Outer Critics' Circle Awards for her performance. On Broadway she originated the roles of Ashley in Starlight Express and Margy in State Fair and was seen as Belle in Beauty and the Beast and as Fantine in Les Miserables. On tour she starred in Jerry's Girls, The Wizard of Oz and Peter Pan. Off-Broadway, Andrea has appeared in the satirical Newsical; she has played the title role in regional productions of Mame and Hello Dolly . Andrea has performed in concerts halls from Carnegie Hall to the best showrooms in Las Vegas to the MET Opera House as well as The White House. On PBS she has appeared in Andrea McArdle on Broadway and The Leading Ladies of Broadway.

Stars in the House, which officially kicked off on March 16, 2020 is a daily series that features stars of stage and screen singing or performing plays live (from home!) to promote support for charitable services for those most vulnerable to the effects of Coronavirus (COVID-19). Joining Seth and James for the shows is Dr. Jon LaPook, chief medical correspondent for CBS News.

Thanks to YOU Stars In The House has raised over $750,000 for The Actors Fund and over $203,000 for other organizations including: The Trevor Project, You Gotta Believe, NAACP LDF, Cats4CovidRelief, The Humane Society of New York, Broadway at CBST, Greater Orlando Performing Arts Relief, Cancer Support Community, New York Gay Men's Chorus, Youth Pride Chorus, and Tonewall and Bullets to Books (The Jüdische Kulturbund Project).