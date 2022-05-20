VIDEO: First Look at Broadway-Bound BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN'

The Broadway-bound musical Bob Fosse's Dancin' has released a first look at the production, featuring direction by Wayne Cilento. Bob Fosse's Dancin' is currently playing on the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage at The Old Globe Theatre, part of the Globe's Conrad Prebys Theatre Center in San Diego's Balboa Park through May 29, 2022.

The ensemble of principal cast members for Bob Fosse's Dancin' includes Ioana Alfonso (Broadway's Wicked), Yeman Brown (Broadway's Jagged Little Pill), Peter John Chursin (Broadway's Wicked), Dylis Croman (Broadway's Chicago), Tony d'Alelio (Off Broadway's This Ain't No Disco), Jōvan Dansberry (Broadway's King Kong), Karli Dinardo (Broadway's Moulin Rouge!), Ashley Blair Fitzgerald (Broadway's The Cher Show), Jacob Guzman (Broadway's West Side Story), Manuel Herrera (Broadway's Wicked), Gabriel Hyman (Broadway's King Kong), Kolton Krouse (Broadway's Cats), Mattie Love (Broadway's Wicked), Krystal Mackie (national tour of Hamilton), Yani Marin (Broadway's Wicked), Nando Morland (Broadway's West Side Story), Khori Michelle Petinaud (Broadway's Aladdin), Ida Saki (Warner Bros.' In the Heights), Michaeljon Slinger (Broadway's Hello, Dolly!), and Ron Todorowski (Broadway's Finding Neverland).

In addition to Bob Fosse and Wayne Cilento, the creative team for the Broadway-bound production of Bob Fosse's Dancin' includes scenic design by Robert Brill; costume design by Reid Bartelme and Harriet Jung; lighting design by David Grill; sound design by Peter Hylenski; video design by Finn Ross; music supervision, orchestrations, incidental music, and vocal arrangements by Jim Abbott; music direction by Darryl Archibald; dance arrangements and additional music by David Dabbon; casting by Tara Rubin Casting; production stage manager Beverly Jenkins; Mr. Fosse's choreography reproduced by Christine Colby Jacques; associate direction/musical staging and additional choreographic reconstruction by Corinne McFadden Herrera; text consultant and additional material by Kirsten Childs; and Assistant Musical Stager Lauren Cannon.

Bob Fosse's Dancin' originally opened on Broadway at the Broadhurst Theatre on March 27, 1978 and later transferred to the Ambassador Theatre. The production ran for 1,774 performances. Dancin' was nominated for seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and brought Fosse his seventh Tony Award for Best Choreography.