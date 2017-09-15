VIDEO: Everybody Say Birthday! KINKY BOOTS Celebrates 2nd Birthday in the West End

KINKY BOOTS celebrates its 2nd Birthday in London's Adelphi Theatre today, Friday 15 September 2017. Check out a celebratory video below!

Kinky Boots, now booking until March 2018, has become a favourite with UK theatregoers having won three Olivier Awards for Best New Musical, Best Costume Design and Best Actor in a Musical. Kinky Boots also won theLondon Evening Standard BBC Radio 2 Audience Award for Best Musical as well as three WhatsOnStage Awards for Best New Musical, Best Actor in a Musical, and Best Choreography.

Inspired by true events, Kinky Boots takes you from a gentlemen's shoe factory in Northampton to the glamorous catwalks of Milan. Charlie Price (David Hunter) is struggling to live up to his father's expectations and continue the family business of Price & Son. With the factory's future hanging in the balance, help arrives in the unlikely but spectacular form of Lola (Simon-Anthony Rhoden), a fabulous performer in need of some sturdy new stilettos. Emmerdale star Verity Rushworth also joins the cast as Lauren.

With a book by Broadway legend and four-time Tony® Award-winner Harvey Fierstein (La Cage Aux Folles), and songs by Grammy® and Tony® winning pop icon Cyndi Lauper, this joyous musical celebration is about the friendships we discover, and the belief that you can change the world when you change your mind.

