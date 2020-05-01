VIDEO: EVERYBODY DANCE NOW! A Look Back at 'Too Darn Hot' From KISS ME, KATE
In this time of social distancing and remaining responsibly indoors, we are all looking for ways to brighten our days and get moving any way we can!
In the spirit of celebrating theater and providing motivation to get up and get shakin', we're taking a look back and paying tribute to some of the greatest dance numbers in musical theater history!
Today's number, Too Darn Hot from Kiss Me, Kate!
Kiss Me, Kate premiered on Broadway in 1948 and won the first Tony Award for Best Musical. The musical was written by Bella and Samuel Spewack with music and lyrics by Cole Porter. The production featured choreography by Hanya Holm, who is considered one of the 'Big Four' founders of American modern dance along with Martha Graham, Doris Humphrey, and Charles Weidman.
The 1999 Broadway revival featured choreography by Kathleen Marshall. Marshall was nominated for Best Choreography at the Tony Awards.
Marshall was also nominated for Best Theatre Choreographer at the 2002 Olivier Awards for the 2001 London revival of Kiss Me, Kate.
The 2012 London revival was choreographed by Stephen Mear, who was nominated for Best Theatre Choreographer at the 2013 Olivier Awards.
The 2019 Broadway revival featured choreography by Warren Carlyle. Carlyle was nominated for the Tony for his choreography, and won the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Choreography.
