VIDEO: EVERYBODY DANCE NOW! A Look Back at 'Anything Goes' From ANYTHING GOES

In this time of social distancing and remaining responsibly indoors, we are all looking for ways to brighten our days and get moving any way we can!

In the spirit of celebrating theater and providing motivation to get up and get shakin', we're taking a look back and paying tribute to some of the greatest dance numbers in musical theater history!

Today's number, 'Anything Goes' from Anything Goes!

Anything Goes debuted on Broadway 1934 and became becoming the fourth longest-running musical of the 1930s. The production was directed by Howard Lindsay with choreography by Tony Award winner Robert Alton.

The 1987 Broadway revival was directed by Jerry Zaks and choreographed by Michael Smuin. It starred Patti LuPone as Reno Sweeney, Howard McGillin as Billy, Bill McCutcheon as Moonface, and Anthony Heald as Lord Evelyn. It was nominated for ten Tony Awards, which included nominations for McGillin, LuPone, McCutcheon, and Heald), and won Best Revival of a Musical, Best featured actor (McCutcheon), and Best Choreography.

The 2011 Broadway revival was directed and choreographed by Kathleen Marshall, with dance arrangements by David Chase. It starred Sutton Foster as Reno Sweeney, Joel Grey as Moonface Martin, Laura Osnes as Hope Harcourt, Jessica Walter as Evangeline Harcourt, Colin Donnell as Billy Crocker, Adam Godley as Sir Evelyn Oakleigh, John McMartin as Elisha Whitney, Jessica Stone as Erma, Robert Creighton as Purser, Andrew Cao as Luke, Raymond J. Lee as John, and Walter Charles as the Captain. It received nine Tony Award nominations and ten Drama Desk Award nominations, including Best Actress in a Musical, Best Director of a Musical and Best Revival of a Musical. The revival won the Drama Desk Awards and Tony Awards for Best Revival and Best Choreography. Sutton Foster won the Drama Desk and Tony Awards for Best Actress in a Musical.





