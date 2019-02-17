VIDEO: Dolly Parton Celebrates The London Opening of 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL!

Feb. 17, 2019  

It's time to pour yourself a cup of ambition! This evening, Dolly Parton's rollicking 9 to 5 the Musical opened in the West End. See curtain call video and photographs below of Dolly celebrating with the cast!

Playing a strictly limited season at London's Savoy Theatre, the female-led, hugely fun musical follows workmates Doralee, Violet and Judy as they prepare to take revenge on their incredibly sexist supervisor. But as they tie him up and begin reforming the office, their CEO pays a surprise visit that none of them bargained for.

Starring Caroline Sheen (Kiss Me Kate), Amber Davies (Love Island), Natalie McQueen (Kinky Boots), Brian Conley and Bonnie Langford (42nd Street), and featuring original music and lyrics by country legend Dolly Parton.

A hilarious musical comedy based on the acclaimed film of the same name, 9 to 5 the Musical is a thought-provoking, entertaining show that runs for a limited season at the Savoy Theatre.

