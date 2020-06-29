VIDEO: Daveed Diggs Shares What He Hopes Audiences Take From HAMILTON on Disney+

Daveed Diggs was a guest on Good Morning America Monday to talk with Robin Roberts about the upcoming release of Hamilton on Disney Plus!

During the interview, Diggs shared what he hopes audiences take from the film, saying, "We're in this moment in our country with the renewed awareness around the Black Lives Matter movement sort of spawned by the deaths of George Floyd and Brianna Taylor and Rashard Brooks, and this movement's really led by young people, those are the folks we see really out here leading the charge, and this is a film about how young people change the world. You gotta remember Hamilton and all the Sons of Liberty were 19, 18, 19 years old they were fighting in the revolution. These big ideas came out of very young people and young people are really the folks who gravitated towards this show first, and most vocally, so I hope they find a source of inspiration."

Watch the full interview below!

The show was filmed live on stage with the original cast at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in 2016.

The original Broadway cast appearing in the film include Tony Award® winners Lin-Manuel Miranda as Alexander Hamilton; Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson; Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler; Leslie Odom, Jr. as Aaron Burr; Tony Award® nominees Christopher Jackson as George Washington; Jonathan Groff as King George; Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton; and Jasmine Cephas Jones as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds; Okieriete Onaodowan as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison; and Anthony Ramos as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton.

The cast also includes Carleigh Bettiol, Ariana DeBose, Hope Easterbrook, Sydney James Harcourt, Sasha Hutchings, Thayne Jasperson, Elizabeth Judd, Jon Rua, Austin Smith, Seth Stewart, and Ephraim Sykes.

The film is described as a "leap forward in the art of 'live capture'" which transports its audience into the world of the Broadway show in a uniquely intimate way. Combining the best elements of live theater, film, and streaming, the result is a cinematic stage performance that is a wholly new way to experience "Hamilton."

