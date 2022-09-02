VIDEO: Danielle Brooks Talks THE PIANO LESSON & Returning to THE COLOR PURPLE on TODAY

Danielle Brooks appeared on the TODAY Show to discuss her upcoming return to Broadway in The Piano Lesson.

During the interview, Brooks revealed that auditioning with a piece from the play helped her get into Julliard.

"I don't know what it is. Every time I come on Broadway it's some full circle moment for me. But yes, I auditioned with this piece for Julliard and now I get to do it in totality so it's pretty amazing. It was definitely meant to be," Brooke revealed.

Brooks also teased her role in the upcoming musical film adaptation of The Color Purple. Brooks recently wrapped on the film and will be returning to the role of Sofia, a role that she was nominated for a Tony Award for playing on Broadway.

"It's gonna be amazing and it also has been crazy to be ushered in by Oprah and this role. Blitz, out director, was phenomenal, the cast was phenomenal. I have to shoutout my boy Corey Hawkins, who plays Harpo, we went to Julliard together," Brooks shared. "My heart is so full. I'm very excited, especially for the Black culture to be bringing this story back to life in such an amazing way."

Performances for The Piano Lesson will begin on Monday, September 19, 2022. The official Opening Night will be announced at a later date.

The Piano Lesson will be directed by Tony Award nominee LaTanya Richardson Jackson - who is making her Broadway directorial debut and will be the first woman to ever direct an August Wilson play on Broadway.

The show stars Samuel L. Jackson as Doaker Charles, Danielle Brooks as Berniece, and John David Washington as Boy Willie. The cast also features Trai Byers as Avery, April Matthis as Grace, Ray Fisher as Lymon, and Michael Potts as Wining Boy.

The Piano Lesson is set in Pittsburgh's Hill District in 1936. A brother and sister are locked in a war over the fate of a family heirloom: a piano carved with the faces of their ancestors. Only by revisiting history can the siblings endeavor to move forward.

Watch the interview here: