Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Piano Lesson
Click Here for More on The Piano Lesson

VIDEO: Danielle Brooks Talks THE PIANO LESSON & Returning to THE COLOR PURPLE on TODAY

Performances for The Piano Lesson will begin on Monday, September 19, 2022.

Sep. 02, 2022  

Danielle Brooks appeared on the TODAY Show to discuss her upcoming return to Broadway in The Piano Lesson.

During the interview, Brooks revealed that auditioning with a piece from the play helped her get into Julliard.

"I don't know what it is. Every time I come on Broadway it's some full circle moment for me. But yes, I auditioned with this piece for Julliard and now I get to do it in totality so it's pretty amazing. It was definitely meant to be," Brooke revealed.

Brooks also teased her role in the upcoming musical film adaptation of The Color Purple. Brooks recently wrapped on the film and will be returning to the role of Sofia, a role that she was nominated for a Tony Award for playing on Broadway.

"It's gonna be amazing and it also has been crazy to be ushered in by Oprah and this role. Blitz, out director, was phenomenal, the cast was phenomenal. I have to shoutout my boy Corey Hawkins, who plays Harpo, we went to Julliard together," Brooks shared. "My heart is so full. I'm very excited, especially for the Black culture to be bringing this story back to life in such an amazing way."

Performances for The Piano Lesson will begin on Monday, September 19, 2022. The official Opening Night will be announced at a later date.

The Piano Lesson will be directed by Tony Award nominee LaTanya Richardson Jackson - who is making her Broadway directorial debut and will be the first woman to ever direct an August Wilson play on Broadway.

The show stars Samuel L. Jackson as Doaker Charles, Danielle Brooks as Berniece, and John David Washington as Boy Willie. The cast also features Trai Byers as Avery, April Matthis as Grace, Ray Fisher as Lymon, and Michael Potts as Wining Boy.

The Piano Lesson is set in Pittsburgh's Hill District in 1936. A brother and sister are locked in a war over the fate of a family heirloom: a piano carved with the faces of their ancestors. Only by revisiting history can the siblings endeavor to move forward.

Watch the interview here:

The Piano Lesson
Click Here to Watch the Video!play




Related Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


The Front Bottoms Release 'Theresa' EPThe Front Bottoms Release 'Theresa' EP
September 2, 2022

The five song collection serves as the third installment of the band’s popular Grandma EP series and features new recordings of never before released fan favorite songs. During 2014, the guys unveiled the Rose EP named in honor of drummer Mat Uychich’s late grandmother who passed the same year.
Tyler Thompson Signs with Sony Music Nashville and CAA & Shares Debut Single 'Won't Take Long'Tyler Thompson Signs with Sony Music Nashville and CAA & Shares Debut Single 'Won't Take Long'
September 2, 2022

Tyler Thompson, best known for producing acclaimed films such as Black Swan, American Made, Hacksaw Ridge and Trial of the Chicago 7, has announced his signing to Sony Music Nashville and CAA as well as his long-awaited music debut. Thompson’s first track, “Won’t Take Long,” is available now across streaming platforms.
Jonas Blue & Louisa Johnson Share New Single 'Always Be There'Jonas Blue & Louisa Johnson Share New Single 'Always Be There'
September 2, 2022

Jonas Blue and Louisa Johnson celebrate the kind of love and friendship that remains steadfast through every season on the new single “Always Be There.” Johnson’s powerful vocals shine on the track. Blue, who wrote “Always Be There” with Sam Roman, Andrew Wells and Maya Kurchner, imbues the song with an infectious, uplifting vibe.
Sha Ek Drops New Mixtape 'Face of the What'Sha Ek Drops New Mixtape 'Face of the What'
September 2, 2022

Rising Bronx drill star Sha EK (pronounced Sha-Eee-Kay) drops Face of The What, a scorching new mixtape boasting banging beats and hi-voltage raps. Listen via Defiant / Warner Records. With features from PGF Nuk, Bandmanrill, and SleazyWorld Go, it’s a self-contained reminder of why Sha EK is an emerging force in New York hip-hop.
THE HU Release Second Album 'Rumble Of Thunder'THE HU Release Second Album 'Rumble Of Thunder'
September 2, 2022

The acclaimed rock outfit haveunleashed their anticipated second official studio album RUMBLE OF THUNDER via Better Noise Music alongside the music video for the track “Bie Biyelegee.” In this lively video, THE HU can be seen dancing in the traditional Mongolian style of “biyelgee.” Watch the new music video now!