VIDEO: Dame Judi Dench Dons a Bunny Hat and Wishes Everyone a Happy Easter

Dame Judi Dench is wishing everyone a happy Easter!

A video was posted on Twitter by Dench's grandson, Sam Williams, of Dench donning a bunny hat, and saying "happy Easter!"

Watch the video below!

A little Easter message... pic.twitter.com/zpW8lDZWTY - Sam Williams (@smow123) April 9, 2020

Dench was most recently seen in the film adaptation of Cats, as Old Deuteronomy.

In recognition of her many achievements she received an OBE (Order of the British Empire) in 1970, became a DBE (Dame of the British Empire) in 1988, and in 2005 was awarded a Companion of Honour. Her performances have garnered her an Academy Award, ten BAFTA awards, and a record eight Laurence Olivier Awards.

Dame Judi's career in film has successfully traversed the entire landscape of cinema, from acclaimed performances in British independent hits A Room With a View, Notes On a SCANDAL (for which she won the Best Actress BIFA), Philomena and Iris to her legendary role as M in seven James Bond films from Goldeneye to Skyfall. Her global reputation has been cemented with further lauded roles in the hugely successful India-set comedy The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, and its sequel, both directed by John Madden; Roald Dahl's Esio Trot, opposite Dustin Hoffman; and Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children, directed by Tim Burton.

Dame Judi is also revered for her television work. Most recently she starred as Cecily, Duchess of York, in The Hollow Crown for the BBC, and past credits include: The Last of the Blonde Bombshells, for which she received BAFTA and GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS and an Emmy Award nomination; the long-running hit BBC sitcom As Time Goes By; and the critically acclaimed Cranford series, for which she received a number of major award nominations.

Dame Judi's celebrated career on stage has mirrored her achievements on screen, from her most recent, Olivier award-winning role in Kenneth Branagh's The Winter's Tale, to The Vote, directed by Josie Rourke, which was also broadcast live on UK General Election night in a landmark television event. She has regularly collaborated with the leading theatre directors of her era, including Sir Peter Hall (The Royal Family, Hay Fever), Michael Grandage (Peter and Alice, Madame de Sade) and Sir Richard Eyre (Amy's View).





