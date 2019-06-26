DEAR EVAN HANSEN
Click Here for More Articles on DEAR EVAN HANSEN

VIDEO: DEAR EVAN HANSEN Welcomes 2019 Jimmy Awards Nominees

Jun. 26, 2019  

This week, the nation's most talented teens visited New York City to compete in the annual Jimmy Awards! As part of their trip, the bunch paid a visit to current Evan Hansen and former Jimmys winner, Andrew Barth Feldman, and the whole gang at Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway!

Check out their visit below!

The winners of the eleventh annual JIMMY AWARDS® were determined and announced Monday at the Minskoff Theatre on Broadway. This life-changing event was hosted by Tony Award winner Ben Platt and presented by the Broadway League Foundation.

The coveted Jimmy Awards for Best Performance by an Actress and Best Performance by an Actor were presented to Ekele Ukegbu,The Roger Rees Awards for Excellence in Student Performance (New York, NY) and Ethan Kelso, Utah High School Musical Theatre Awards (Logan, UT).

The Jimmy Awards are named in honor of the late James M. Nederlander, Chairman of Nederlander Producing Company of America. Both winners were presented with a check for $25,000 to further their education. They will also be eligible for a four-year merit and need-based scholarship to attend NYU Tisch School of the Arts Department of Drama, contingent upon acceptance into the program.

VIDEO: DEAR EVAN HANSEN Welcomes 2019 Jimmy Awards Nominees
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

buy tickets


Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: 2019 Jimmy Awards Nominees Perform DEAR EVAN HANSEN Anthem
  • VIDEO: Andrew Lippa, Marissa Rosen, and More Strip Down at the Skivvies Tony Awards Viewing Party
  • VIDEO: Join Hannah Corneau in the Next of Her FLYING LESSONS
  • VIDEO: Hong Kong Protesters Sing 'Do You Hear The People Sing?' From LES MISERABLES; Lyricist Herbert Kretzmer Comments
  • VIDEO: KINKY BOOT's Graham Scott Fleming Takes Over Instagram!
  • VIDEO: Julia Murney, Alice Ripley, and More Perform With The Skivvies at Joe's Pub

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup