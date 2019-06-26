VIDEO: DEAR EVAN HANSEN Welcomes 2019 Jimmy Awards Nominees

This week, the nation's most talented teens visited New York City to compete in the annual Jimmy Awards! As part of their trip, the bunch paid a visit to current Evan Hansen and former Jimmys winner, Andrew Barth Feldman, and the whole gang at Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway!

Check out their visit below!

The winners of the eleventh annual JIMMY AWARDS® were determined and announced Monday at the Minskoff Theatre on Broadway. This life-changing event was hosted by Tony Award winner Ben Platt and presented by the Broadway League Foundation.

The coveted Jimmy Awards for Best Performance by an Actress and Best Performance by an Actor were presented to Ekele Ukegbu,The Roger Rees Awards for Excellence in Student Performance (New York, NY) and Ethan Kelso, Utah High School Musical Theatre Awards (Logan, UT).

The Jimmy Awards are named in honor of the late James M. Nederlander, Chairman of Nederlander Producing Company of America. Both winners were presented with a check for $25,000 to further their education. They will also be eligible for a four-year merit and need-based scholarship to attend NYU Tisch School of the Arts Department of Drama, contingent upon acceptance into the program.





