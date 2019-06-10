VIDEO: Christopher Jackson and Anthony Ramos Sing '96,000' From IN THE HEIGHTS During a Commercial Break at the Tonys

During a commercial break in last night's Tony Awards, Christopher Jackson and Anthony Ramos joined forces to perform 96,000 from In The Heights.

Jackson was in the original cast of In The Heights, and Ramos will lead the upcoming film adaptation of the musical. The pair starred alongside one another in the original Broadway cast of Hamilton.

In the Heights will hit theaters on June 26, 2020, released by Warner Bros., who picked up the movie last month after a heated bidding war following the rights' release from The Weinstein Co. The film's script will be written by Quiara Alegría Hudes. Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians) will direct the movie-musical. Anthony Bregman, Mara Jacobs and Scott Sanders are set to produce.

The Tony Award-winning musical IN THE HEIGHTS features music & lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda and book by Quiara Alegría Hudes. The show opened on Broadway production in March 2008 and was nominated for 13 Tony Awards, winning four: Best Musical, Best Original Score, Best Choreography and Best Orchestrations. It won a Grammy Award for Best Musical Show Album and was also nominated for the 2009 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.





