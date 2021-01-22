VIDEO: Christopher Jackson Performs 'The Times They Are a-Changin' at The Creative Coalition's Inaugural Ball

On January 20, 2021, The Creative Coalition brought together leaders from entertainment, media, Congress, and the White House Cabinet and Administration. National and entertainment industry leaders gathered virtually for The Creative Coalition's famed Inaugural Ball. The signature quadrennial event -- hosted by Hollywood talent -- shines a spotlight on the arts as a national treasure. The ball featured special performances by Tony Award-nominated "Hamilton" star Christopher Jackson and Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter KT Tunstall. Multi- Emmy Award winner Judy Gold hosted the event, which kicked off with a comedy set featuring Randy Rainbow, Michael Ian Black, and Wendi McLendon-Covey. The event was produced by Jeff Fisher.

Watch Christopher Jackson's performance of The Times They Are a-Changin' below!

WHO: Senator Ben Cardin; Senator Bob Casey; Senator Patrick Leahy; Senator Edward J. Markey; Senator Paul Strauss; Senator Chris Van Hollen; Representative Alma S. Adams; Representative Nanette Barragán; Representative Karen Bass; Representative Earl Blumenauer; Representative Brendan F. Boyle; Representative Julia Brownley; Representative Judy Chu; Representative Jim Cooper; Representative Angie Craig; Representative Suzan DelBene; Representative Mark DeSaulnier; Representative Ted Deutch; Representative Debbie Dingell; Representative Lloyd Doggett; Representative Veronica Escobar; Representative Lizzie Fletcher; Representative Bill Foster; Representative Virginia Foxx; Representative Jimmy Gomez; Representative Pramila Jayapal; Representative Derek Kilmer; Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi; Representative Doug Lamborn; Representative Barbara Lee; Representative Elaine Luria; Representative Michael McCaul; Representative A. Donald McEachin; Representative Jamie Raskin; Representative Lucille Roybal-Allard; Representative C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger; Representative Haley Stevens, and others TBA.



Kevin Alejandro ("Lucifer," "Arrow"); Jason Alexander ("Harley Quinn," "Curb Your Enthusiasm"); Mädchen Amick ("Riverdale"); David Arquette ("Cougar Town," "Scream"); Michael Ian Black (comedian); Matt Bomer ("Doom Patrol," "The Sinner"); Amy Brenneman ("Goliath," "The Leftovers"); Karamo Brown ("Queer Eye"); Yvette Nicole Brown ("Big Shot," "Elena of Avalor"); Kandi Buruss (television personality, singer-songwriter); Ellen Burstyn ("Lucy in the Sky," "Pieces of a Woman"); Carly Chaikin ("Mr. Robot," "Suburgatory"); Ted Danson ("Mr. Mayor," "Curb Your Enthusiasm"); Lea DeLaria ("Orange Is the New Black," "Reprisal"); Nina Dobrev ("xXx: Return of Xander Cage," "Flatliners"); Ben Feldman ("Superstore," "Silicon Valley"); Judy Gold ("Better Things"); Nicholas Gonzalez ("The Good Doctor," "Borrego"); Harry Hamlin ("Unsinkable," "Graves"); Dulé Hill ("The West Wing," "Suits"); Cheryl Hines ("Curb Your Enthusiasm," "This Close"); Jon Huertas ("This Is Us," "Castle"); Christopher Jackson ("Hamilton," "Bull"); Penn Jillette ("Penn & Teller: Try This at Home," "Penn & Teller: Fool Us"); Elle Key ("Brain Games"); Keegan-Michael Key ("The Prom," "The Lion King"); Debi Mazar ("Younger," "Happy!"); Eric McCormack ("Will & Grace," "Travelers"); Wendi McLendon-Covey ("The Goldbergs," "Reno 911!"); Katherine McNamara ("Arrow," "The Stand"); Chrissy Metz ("This Is Us"); Alyssa Milano ("Insatiable," "Mistresses"); Niecy Nash ("Reno 911!," "Claws"); Denis O'Hare ("The Nevers," "American Horror Story"); Mandy Patinkin ("Homeland"); Sarah Rafferty ("Suits," "Grey's Anatomy"); Randy Rainbow (comedian); AnnaSophia Robb ("Little Fires Everywhere," "The Act"); Taylor Schilling ("Orange Is the New Black," "The Second Wave"); Reid Scott ("Veep," "Why Women Kill"); Iliza Shlesinger ("The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show," "Pieces of a Woman"); Jazmyn Simon ("Raising Dion," "Ballers"); Mira Sorvino ("Glow & Darkness," "The Expecting"); Mary Steenburgen ("Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist," "Bless the Harts"); Julie Taymor ("The Glorias," "The Lion King"); Olivia Thirlby ("The L Word: Generation Q"); KT Tunstall (Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter); as well as The Creative Coalition President Tim Daly ("Madam Secretary"), The Creative Coalition CEO Robin Bronk, The Creative Coalition Board Chair Michael Frankfurt, and others TBA.

: "Since its inception, The Creative Coalition Inaugural Ball has been one of most storied events of Inauguration Day," said The Creative Coalition CEO Robin Bronk. "Although we can't come together in person this year, our first-ever virtual ball will be an unforgettable evening featuring some of today's most legendary icons from across screen, stage, music, and the who's who of our nation's capital -- all for a great cause. This is one you won't want to miss."



Previous participants in The Creative Coalition's Washington, D.C. delegations include Elizabeth Banks, Sharon Stone, Spike Lee, Barry Levinson, Tracy Morgan, Emily Ratajkowski, Patricia Arquette, Gabourey Sidibe, David Schwimmer, Christina Hendricks, Marisa Tomei, Anne Hathaway, Alfre Woodard, Josh Gad, Kerry Washington, Tim Robbins, Alan Cumming, Marlon Wayans, Connie Britton, Matt Bomer, Taraji P. Henson, and John Leguizamo, among others. Musicians who have participated in Creative Coalition events include Fergie, The Black Eyed Peas, Sting, Elvis Costello, Blues Traveler, Melissa Etheridge, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Sam Moore, among others.