VIDEO: Chita Rivera, Barrett Wilbert Weed & More Featured in 9th Episode of THE SIGNATURE SHOW

Signature Theatre has released the ninth episode of The Signature Show, a free half-hour digital experience featuring performances by acclaimed artists, interviews, celebration of new musical voices and memories of Signature's past and a glimpse into its future. This episode features an interview with the legendary Broadway star Chita Rivera who starred in Signature's 2008 production of the The Visit, a sneak peek of the upcoming Simply Sondheim with Emily Skinner, Solea Pfeiffer, Awa Sal Secka, and more, plus performances of "Play the Music for Me" by Felicia Boswell and Mark G. Meadows from Jelly's Last Jam, "Colored Lights" by Barrett Wilbert Weed from The Rink, and "The Times They Are A-Changin'" by Nora Palka and Nathan Ellman-Bell. All episodes can be found on Signature Theatre's YouTube Channel @sigtheatre (YouTube.com/sigtheatre).

Watch the episode below!

The ninth episode, directed and produced by Associate Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner (Signature's A Chorus Line, Passion), features Chita Rivera (Broadway's The Visit, Kiss of the Spider Woman), Felicia Boswell (Signature's Jelly's Last Jam, Broadway's Shuffle Along), jazz musician Nathan Ellman-Bell, Mark G. Meadows (Signature's Signature Vinyl, Ain't Misbehavin'), Nora Palka (Signature's Woodstock cabaret, NextStop Theatre's Into the Woods) and Barrett Wilbert Weed (Signature's Cabaret, Broadway's Mean Girls). The episode also includes interviews and an exclusive performance from the cast of Simply Sondheim including Solea Pfeiffer (Signature's Gun & Powder, Hamilton National Tour), Emily Skinner (Signature's The Witches of Eastwick, Broadway's The Cher Show), Nicholas McDonough (Signature's Grand Hotel, Cape Playhouse's South Pacific), Donna Migliaccio (Signature's Silver Belles, Broadway's War Paint), Christopher Mueller (Signature's Assassins, Blackbeard), Katie Mariko Murray (Signature's Grand Hotel, Signature Vinyl), Tracy Lynn Olivera (Signature's A Little Night Music, Broadway's Ragtime), Paul Scanlan (Signature's La Cage aux Folles, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical National Tour), Awa Sal Secka (Signature's Gun & Powder, Blackbeard) and Bobby Smith (Signature's Light Years, A Little Night Music).