VIDEO: Chad Kimball Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge

Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Tune in right here today, May 27 (12pm), as he chats with Come From Away star Chad Kimball!

Kimball starred as Kevin T in Come From Away at La Jolla/Seattle Repertory/Ford's Theatre. His other Broadway credits include: Memphis (Tony, Drama Desk, OCC noms); Lennon; Into the Woods; The Civil War; Good Vibrations. Off-Broadway: Finian's Rainbow; My Life With Albertine; Godspell; Murder in the First. Regional: Sweeney Todd; Baby; Chess; Little Fish. TV: "The Good Wife," "Wallflowers." Chad won a Bistro Award for his solo cabaret show. More at www.chadkimball.com.

