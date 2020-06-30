VIDEO: Cast of World Premiere Native American Musical, DISTANT THUNDER Performs 'Hold On'

Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma will present the world premiere of the Native American Musical Distant Thunder in spring 2021 as part of the organization's New Works Initiative. Watch the cast of the world premiere Native American musical, DISTANT THUNDER perform "Hold On".

"In March of this year, our rehearsals were cut short due to the pandemic, but we are hoping to welcome back the Distant Thunder family in the spring of 2021," said Lyric's Producing Artistic Director Michael Baron. "Now, more than ever, we need to remember the importance of new musical works in their ability to give voice, share experiences and celebrate the lives of diverse peoples and cultures. I am proud to have Distant Thunder premiere at Lyric Theatre, where Native American tribes are an integral and important part of the state of Oklahoma. Please enjoy this special preview from the performers of Distant Thunder, a powerful, heartfelt and inspiring story of modern Native American life."

"Like many other artists, the path for our show was blocked by the pandemic. In the case of Distant Thunder, this happened days before our opening at Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma," said the authors of the show Lynne Taylor-Corbett, Shaun Taylor-Corbett and Chris Wiseman. "We were fortunate to have a strong leader in Producing Artistic Director Michael Baron, who had rescheduled the show in the 2021 season before he brought the difficult news to us. Our cast was safely on planes within 48 hours. Fighting through the feelings of loss in subsequent weeks, we put together this performance of one of our songs, a message, deeply embedded in Native culture: endure and continue to tell stories that enlighten and inspire and 'Hold On' to our collective humanity."

Distant Thunder centers on Darrell Waters, a successful young attorney, who returns to his childhood home in Montana to broker a deal that can benefit his tribe, the impoverished Blackfeet Nation. He soon faces his reclusive father about their painful past and grapples with the paradigm of what it means to be Native American in the United States. Cultures collide and unite through music, dance, stories and faith as we witness the dawning of a Distant Thunder.

The book is written by director/choreographer Lynne Taylor-Corbett and her actor/writer son, Shaun Taylor-Corbett. Distant Thunder features music and lyrics by Chris Wiseman and Shaun Taylor- Corbett, with additional music and lyrics from Robert Lindsey-Nassif and Michael Moricz. The production will be directed by Lynne Taylor-Corbett and feature scenic and lighting designs by Shawn Irish and costume design by E.B. Brooks. Music direction will be provided by Michael Morris with stage management by Laurena Sherrill.

Casting for the production includes: Shaun Taylor-Corbett (Darrell), Ryan Duncan (Hector/Sam Silver), Spencer Battiest (Tonto), Xander Chauncey (Jim Running Crow), Jonathan Lynch (Smudge), Chelsea Zeno (Shareen/Tourist), April Ortiz (Betty Still Smoking), Brent G. Florendo - Sitwalla - Pum (Old Man), Jeff Barehand (White Feather), Matoaka Little Eagle (Grandma Jingle Dress), Carolyn Dunn (Roberta), Katie McCollum (Aiyana), Johnlee Lookingglass (Sheriff Running Buck), Angela Gomez (Dorothy Dark Eyes), and Chava Florendo (Pow Wow Singer/Musician).

