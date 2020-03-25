Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Carmen Cusack, Bill Irwin, and Jennifer Leigh Warren Perform as Part of Center Theatre Group's ART GOES ON Series
Center Theatre Group is sharing a new series of videos from members of the Center Theatre Group family, called Art Goes On in which stars speak to what theatre means to them right now and share some of their favorite pieces of art.
The first three videos are now up, and include Carmen Cusack, Bill Irwin, and Jennifer Leigh Warren. Check them out below:
Carmen Cusack from the new musical "Flying Over Sunset"
Bill Irwin performs the words of playwright Samuel Beckett
Jennifer Leigh Warren sings "We'll Be Together Again"
