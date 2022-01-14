VIDEO: COMPANY's Greg Hildreth and Rashidra Scott Visit Backstage with Richard Ridge

Broadway is back and BroadwayWorld is bringing you all of the interviews you crave with your favorite Broadway stars! Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews weekly. Below, watch as he chats with Company's Greg Hildreth and Rashidra Scott!

The show, which was in previews when Broadway shut down in 2020, officially opened on December 9. "This group feels really tight-knit because we survived this 'trauma' together," explained Hildreth. "Oftentimes I forget that we've only been open for a month because also it feels like we've been rehearsing the show for three years. It's a really double-handed experience. It feels very new and it also feels like the old gang is back together. It's strange and beautiful."

"[The best part of this experience] is the embarrassment of riches of walking into that building with this group of people..." added Scott. "But also, how special it is to do a show about New York, in New York, with all that we have gone through and all that we continue to go through... and knowing that everything we give can change, but still be honest and real to the show."

Company, the musical comedy masterpiece about the search for love and cocktails in the Big Apple is turned on its head in Elliott's revelatory staging, in which musical theatre's most iconic bachelor becomes a bachelorette. At Bobbie's 35th birthday party, all her friends are wondering why isn't she married? Why can't she find the right man? And, why can't she settle down and have a family? This whip smart musical comedy, given a game-changing makeover for a modern-day Manhattan, features some of Sondheim's best loved songs, including "Company," "You Could Drive a Person Crazy," "The Ladies Who Lunch," "Side by Side," and the iconic "Being Alive.

Watch below as the duo talks more about the joy of being back on Broadway and more!