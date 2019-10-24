VIDEO: Bruce Springsteen Talks New Film, Marriage, and More on CBS THIS MORNING

Bruce Springsteen transformed a more than 100-year-old barn into a concert hall - complete with a 30-piece orchestra for his new concert film, "Western Stars," which features his first collection of new music since 2012 and serves as a companion to his album by the same name.

Ahead of the film's release, Springsteen sat down with "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King for a wide-ranging conversation about the movie, his marriage and his career.

Watch the interview below!

Tune in to "CBS This Morning" tomorrow, Friday, October 25 for more of Gayle King's conversation with Bruce Springsteen.

Bruce Springsteen's historic sold-out series of performances of his one man show "Springsteen On Broadway" began previews on October 3, 2017 and officially opened October 12. The show was extended three times after its initial eight-week run, and closed on Broadway on December 15, 2018.

Bruce Springsteen's recording career spans over 40 years, beginning with 1973's 'Greetings from Asbury Park, NJ' (Columbia Records). He has released 18 studio albums, garnered 20 Grammys, won an Oscar and a Tony, been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, received a Kennedy Center Honor, and was MusiCares' 2013 Person of the Year. Springsteen's memoir 'Born to Run' (Simon & Schuster) and its companion album 'Chapter and Verse' were released in September 2016, and he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in November 2016. Springsteen's The River Tour 2016 was named the year's top global tour by both Billboard and Pollstar. 'Born to Run' was issued in paperback by Simon & Schuster on September 5, 2017.





