VIDEO: Brooks Ashmanskas Reflects on Working With Roundabout as Part of the OFF-SCRIPT Series

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

As part of Roundabout's Off-Script series, Brooks Ashmanskas is reflecting on working with the company on past productions!

Check out the video below!

The theatres may be dark, but Roundabout is keeping the story-telling going. From backstage antics to onstage moments, artists are sharing their favorite theatre memories in the new Roundabout Off-Script series!





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You