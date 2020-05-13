Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: Brooks Ashmanskas Reflects on Working With Roundabout as Part of the OFF-SCRIPT Series

Article Pixel May. 13, 2020  

As part of Roundabout's Off-Script series, Brooks Ashmanskas is reflecting on working with the company on past productions!

Check out the video below!

The theatres may be dark, but Roundabout is keeping the story-telling going. From backstage antics to onstage moments, artists are sharing their favorite theatre memories in the new Roundabout Off-Script series!

VIDEO: Brooks Ashmanskas Reflects on Working With Roundabout as Part of the OFF-SCRIPT Series
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Next on Stage

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Judi Dench Answers Questions From Daniel Craig, Sam Smith, Cara Delevingne, and More on British Vogue's ASK A LEGEND
  • VIDEO: Watch All of the Songs from THE DISNEY FAMILY SINGALONG: VOLUME II from Idina Menzel to Katy Perry, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Ben Platt & More!
  • VIDEO: Katie Goffman and Sara Andreas Create the 'Boss Bitch Fight Challenge: Broadway Edition' Featuring Caroline Bowman, Kate Rockwell, Christine Dwyer, and Many More!
  • VIDEO: Dee Roscioli, Annaleigh Ashford & Colin Hanlon Perform WICKED Parody 'Defying Quarantine'
  • VIDEO: Mrs. Doubtfire (Rob McClure) Calls Winners of Mother's Day Contest
  • VIDEO: Nick Adams Goes Live on BroadwaySF's Instagram