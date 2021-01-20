VIDEO: Broadway Celebrates Biden with A Moving Mashup of RENT and HAIR!
Laura Benanti, Anthony Rapp, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Keala Settle, Beth Malone, Christopher Jackson and more unite for an inauguration celebration!
Tonight, many of Broadway's brightest stars united to celebrate the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris with a mashup of the classic showtunes, "Seasons of Love" from Rent and "Let the Sunshine In" from Hair.
Accompanied by Seth Rudetsky, performers include Laura Benanti, Anthony Rapp, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Keala Settle, Beth Malone, Christopher Jackson, Jose Llana, B.D. Wong, Betty Buckley, Ruthie Ann Miles, Jessie Mueller, Ali Stroker, Wilson Jermaine Heredia, Vanessa Williams, James Monroe Iglehart, Derrick Baskin, Javier Munoz, Orfeh, Andy Karl, Jenna Ushkowitz, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Leslie Uggams, Mandy Gonzalez, Wayne Brady, Charlotte d'Amboise, Rosie Perez, and many more!
See the full performance here:
