VIDEO: Bridgerton Season 2 Gets Premiere Date; Plot Tease

Bridgerton premiered one year ago today - Happy Anniversary, dear readers. To commemorate the occasion, Lady Whistledown has gotten her readers a very special gift: Bridgerton Season 2 shall premiere on March 25th, 2022, only on Netflix. Watch a new teaser and learn a little more about the plot of season 2, here.

From creator Chris Van Dusen, Season 2 of Bridgerton follows Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), the eldest Bridgerton sibling and Viscount, as he sets out to find a suitable wife. Driven by his duty to uphold the family name, Anthony's search for a debutante who meets his impossible standards seems ill-fated until Kate (Simone Ashley) and her younger sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran) Sharma arrive from India. When Anthony begins to court Edwina, Kate discovers the true nature of his intentions - a true love match is not high on his priority list - and decides to do everything in her power to stop the union. But in doing so, Kate and Anthony's verbal sparring matches only bring them closer together, complicating matters on both sides. Across Grosvenor Square, the Featheringtons must welcome the newest heir to their estate while Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) continues to navigate the ton whilst keeping her deepest secret from the people closest to her.

Bridgerton is a romantic, scandalous, and quick-witted series that celebrates the timelessness of enduring friendships, families finding their way, and the search for a love that conquers all. The series also stars Jonathan Bailey (Anthony Bridgerton"), Nicola Coughlan ("Penelope Featherington"), Claudia Jessie ("Eloise Bridgerton"), Ruby Barker ("Marina Thompson"), Adjoa Andoh ("Lady Danbury"), Golda Rosheuvel ("Queen Charlotte"), Luke Thompson ("Benedict Bridgerton"), Luke Newton ("Colin Bridgerton"), Ruby Stokes ("Francesca Bridgerton"), Will Tilston ("Gregory Bridgerton"), Florence Hunt ("Hyacinth Bridgerton"), Ruth Gemmell ("Lady Violet Bridgerton"), Bessie Carter ("Prudence Featherington"), Harriet Cains ("Philipa Featherington"), Polly Walker ("Lady Portia Featherington"), Ben Miller ("Lord Featherington"), Sabrina Bartlett ("Siena Rosso"), Martins Imhangbe ("Will Mondrich"), and Lorraine Ashbourne ("Mrs. Varley").