VIDEO: Billy Porter Performs 'For What It's Worth' on The Graham Norton Show
Billy Porter recently performed his new song 'For What It's Worth' on The Graham Norton Show.
Miss the performance? Watch the video below!
Missed my performance of "For What It's Worth" on @TheGNShow? Check it out here! ??? #ChangeForGood #Vote2020 pic.twitter.com/uQ7AAkwsHM- Billy Porter (@theebillyporter) May 15, 2020
Billy Porter is an Emmy®, Tony® and Grammy® Award-winning actor, singer, director, composer and playwright with groundbreaking performances as Pray Tell in Pose on FX, for which he recently received and Emmy Award, as well as Golden Globe and Critics Choice nominations, as well as Lola in Kinky Boots on Broadway for which he won a Tony Award for Lead Actor in a Musical. Porter has also recorded several albums and acted in many Broadway and Off-Broadway productions, including Miss Saigon, Grease, Angels in America, and The Merchant of Venice. Additional television and film credits include "American Horror Story: Apocalypse," "The Get Down," "The Humbling" and "The Broken Hearts Club," among others. Porter can be seen in the highly anticipated "Cinderella" re-make next year.
