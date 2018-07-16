VIDEO: Bernadette Peters And Victor Garber Take Final Bows In HELLO, DOLLY!

Click Here for More Articles on HELLO, DOLLY!

In the video below watch as Bernadette Peters takes her final bow in HELLO, DOLLY! on Broadway alongside co-star Victor Garber. Two-time Tony Award winner Bernadette Peters began performances on Saturday evening, January 20, and played her final performance July 15th.

Hello, Dolly! resumes performances tomorrow with Bette Midler in the title role. Joining her Tony Award winner David Hyde Pierce as Horace Vendergelder, Tony Award nominee Kate Baldwin as Irene Molloy, Tony Award Winner Gavin Creel as Cornelius Hackle, Olivier Award nominee Charlie Stemp making his Broadway debut in the role of Barnaby Tucker, Molly Griggs in her Broadway debut as Minnie Fay, Will Burton as Ambrose Kemper, Melanie Moore as Ermengarde, Alli Mauzey as Ernestina, and Kevin Ligon as Rudolph.

Directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks and choreographed by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle, Hello, Dolly! began performances on Broadway on March 15, 2017, and officially opened on Thursday, April 20, 2017.

This production of Michael Stewart's and Jerry Herman's Hello, Dolly!, broke the record for best first day of ticket sales in Broadway history, the box office record at the Shubert Theatre twelve times, and shattered The Shubert Organization's all-time-record ten times.

The first national tour of Hello, Dolly! kicks off October 2, 2018 in the Connor Palace at Playhouse Square in Cleveland, Ohio, starring Tony Award-winning legend Betty Buckley.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You