VIDEO: Ben Platt Blesses Us with A Choral Beyonce Cover

Tony-winner Ben Platt teamed up with a pal to deliver some truly impressive choral two-part Beyonce harmony. Check out their quick cover of "Check On It" here!

Henry and I serving some choral @Beyonce for your nerve aoe?

(arrangement stolen from geniuses Naomi Joy Turner & Taylor Edlin) pic.twitter.com/5xzGNrd8FR - Ben Platt (@BenSPLATT) April 3, 2020

Ben Platt recently released an album, titled "Sing to Me Instead." He received a Grammy Award for his role on the DEAR EVAN HANSEN (ORIGINAL BROADWAY CAST RECORDING), as well as a 2018 Daytime Emmy Award for his part in the cast's performance of "You Will Be Found" on NBC's TODAY.

His credits include roles in the Tony Award-winning original Broadway production of The Book of Mormon and the blockbuster films, Pitch Perfect and Pitch Perfect 2, amongst many others. Platt leads an all-star cast in the new series, The Politician, produced by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan (Glee) and co-starring Jessica Lange, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Zoey Deutch. He will also star in the upcoming films "Run This Town" - premiering at this year's SXSW Film Festival - and "Broken Diamonds."





