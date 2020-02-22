VIDEO: Ashley Park and Priscilla Lopez Dance to A CHORUS LINE Backstage at GRAND HORIZONS
Ashley Park took to Instagram to share a video of herself and Grand Horizons castmate Priscilla Lopez dancing to A Chorus Line.
Lopez starred in the original cast of A Chorus Line in 1975.
"Actual footage of me fully geeking out over my BFF," Park wrote in the caption of the video. "She may have sung 'Nothing' in A Chorus Line, but Priscilla Lopez is literally everythinggggg."
Watch the video of the two dancing below!
actual footage of me fully geeking out over my BFF ? She may have sung "Nothing" in A Chorus Line, but Priscilla Lopez is literally everythinggggg. #intermission #iconic #broadway #dressingroomie
A post shared by Ashley Park (@ashleyparklady) on Feb 22, 2020 at 12:01pm PST
Grand Horizons closed on Broadway on March 1. It plays a limited 10-week engagement, which officially opened on January 23, 2020 at The Hayes Theater.
Directed by Leigh Silverman, Grand Horizons stars Jane Alexander (Nancy), James Cromwell (Bill), Priscilla Lopez (Carla), Ben McKenzie (Ben), Maulik Pancholy (Tommy), Ashley Park (Jess), and Michael Urie (Brian).
Bill and Nancy have spent fifty full years as husband and wife. They practically breathe in unison, and can anticipate each other's every sigh, snore and sneeze. But just as they settle comfortably into their new home in Grand Horizons, the unthinkable happens: Nancy suddenly wants out. As their two adult sons struggle to cope with the shocking news, they are forced to question everything they assumed about the people they thought they knew best. By turns funny, shocking and painfully honest, Bess Wohl's new play explores a family turned upside-down and takes an intimate look at the wild, unpredictable, and enduring nature of love.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Actors' Equity Association released the following statement after a report in the New York Times that members of West Side Story have become concerned... (read more)
VIDEO: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Cast Reacts To Rob McClure in Costume
Mrs. Doubtfire's Rob McClure posted a teaser video on his Instagram of the first time the cast saw him in his prosthetics! Watch below to see the proc... (read more)
Photo Flash: First Look at Ivo van Hove's WEST SIDE STORY on Broadway!
Tomorrow is the big night! Tony Award winner Ivo van Hove's new production of West Side Story will open Thursday, February 20, at the Broadway Theatre... (read more)
Photo Flash: PRINCE OF EGYPT Cast Poses For All New Portraits
THE PRINCE OF EGYPT, the brand-new musical that is now in previews at London's Dominion Theatre, has released a series of principal cast character por... (read more)
SIX Hits 100,000,000 Spotify and Apple Music Streams; Second Only to HAMILTON in Musical Theatre Genre
Producers of Six have revealed that it has been streamed 100,000,000 times on Spotify and Apple Music.... (read more)
Photo Flash: First Look at THE PRINCE OF EGYPT in the West End
Brand-new musical THE PRINCE OF EGYPT is now in previews at London's Dominion Theatre. Get a first look at the cast in action in the photographs below... (read more)