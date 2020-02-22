VIDEO: Ashley Park and Priscilla Lopez Dance to A CHORUS LINE Backstage at GRAND HORIZONS

Click Here for More Articles on GRAND HORIZONS

Ashley Park took to Instagram to share a video of herself and Grand Horizons castmate Priscilla Lopez dancing to A Chorus Line.

Lopez starred in the original cast of A Chorus Line in 1975.

"Actual footage of me fully geeking out over my BFF," Park wrote in the caption of the video. "She may have sung 'Nothing' in A Chorus Line, but Priscilla Lopez is literally everythinggggg."

Watch the video of the two dancing below!

Grand Horizons closed on Broadway on March 1. It plays a limited 10-week engagement, which officially opened on January 23, 2020 at The Hayes Theater.

Directed by Leigh Silverman, Grand Horizons stars Jane Alexander (Nancy), James Cromwell (Bill), Priscilla Lopez (Carla), Ben McKenzie (Ben), Maulik Pancholy (Tommy), Ashley Park (Jess), and Michael Urie (Brian).

Bill and Nancy have spent fifty full years as husband and wife. They practically breathe in unison, and can anticipate each other's every sigh, snore and sneeze. But just as they settle comfortably into their new home in Grand Horizons, the unthinkable happens: Nancy suddenly wants out. As their two adult sons struggle to cope with the shocking news, they are forced to question everything they assumed about the people they thought they knew best. By turns funny, shocking and painfully honest, Bess Wohl's new play explores a family turned upside-down and takes an intimate look at the wild, unpredictable, and enduring nature of love.





