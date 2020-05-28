VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber and Gary Barlow Discuss the Creation of 'Sing'

Andrew Lloyd Webber has shared a video of himself and Gary Barlow reuniting virtually to discuss the creation of their song, Sing!

In a Twitter post, Andrew Lloyd Webber shared:

Lots of wonderful memories presenting it to HM The Queen. Gary and I are so proud that it is still being sung by so many children and choirs all over the world.

Check out the video below!

I very much enjoyed chatting to my friend @GaryBarlow about the creation of our special song we wrote together. Lots of wonderful memories presenting it to HM The Queen. Gary and I are so proud that it is still being sung by so many children and choirs all over the world. - ALW pic.twitter.com/dFPyf2jFqd - Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) May 28, 2020

