VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Reflects on How SUNSET BOULEVARD Got its Start

Andrew Lloyd Webber has returning to the little church he converted into a theatre, where he has been reflecting on how some of his shows began.

This time, Webber takes a stroll back down memory lane with Sunset Boulevard and recalls how the LA Strip inspired him to write his musical by the same name.

Watch the video below!

Today, Andrew takes a stroll back down memory lane with Sunset Boulevard and recalls how the LA Strip inspired him to write his musical by the same name. - #TeamALW pic.twitter.com/XAKIiWMbFG - Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) June 14, 2020

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You