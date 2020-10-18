VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Plays 'Music of the Night' on Piano

The video was shared on the official Facebook page for The Phantom of the Opera.

Andrew Lloyd Webber took to social media to share a video of himself playing a bit of Music of the Night on piano.

Andrew Lloyd Webber is the composer of The Likes of Us, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Jesus Christ Superstar, By Jeeves, Evita, Variations and Tell Me on a Sunday later combined as Song & Dance, Cats, Starlight Express, The Phantom of the Opera, Aspects of Love, Sunset Boulevard, Whistle Down the Wind, The Beautiful Game, The Woman in White and Love Never Dies.



His awards include seven Tonys, three Grammys, seven Oliviers, a Golden Globe, an Oscar, the Praemium Imperiale, the Richard Rodgers and the Kennedy Center Honor. He currently owns seven London theatres, including the Theatre Royal, Drury Lane, and the London Palladium. He was knighted in 1992 and created an honorary life peer in 1997.He pioneered television casting for musical theatre with the Emmy Award-winning "How Do You Solve a Problem Like Maria?" and will this year search for someone to perform the title role in an arena tour of Jesus Christ Superstar.

