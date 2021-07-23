VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Believes Vaccine Passports Are Inevitable

Andrew Lloyd Webber has expressed that he believes vaccine passports are going to become the new normal, as audiences begin returning to theatres. In a new video from Sky News, Webber expressed his opinions on this.

"It does look to me like that is the future, and we're set up to do this," he said. "We also would provide natural flow tests to people who haven't been vaccinated, on the way in."

He went on to express his concerns with younger audience members, who are not able to be vaccinated, being excluded from attending productions.

"I do worry a little bit, with Cinderella for example, we're getting a young audience," he said. "And I don't want to see them excluded. But I think the way things are moving, I think you'll find that vaccine passports will become more and more necessary."

Watch the full video here.