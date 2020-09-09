VIDEO: Amanda Green Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge

Click Here for More Articles on Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge

Tune in ahead of her concert with Radio Free Birdland!

Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Tune in right here today, September 9 (12pm ET), as he chats with Broadway composer Amanda Green!

Green will headline a concert with Radio Free Birdland on Friday, September 11 at 7PM ET.

