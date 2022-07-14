VIDEO: Actor, Musician, Producer and Professor Kristin Huffman Shares How Her Survival Job Helped Her Continue to Create

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Kristin also gives us the inside scoop on The New Paradigm Theatre’s upcoming inclusive production of Disney’s The Little Mermaid.

Jul. 14, 2022  

Your favorite podcast hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo are back with the quadruple threat, Kristin Huffman who is the Founder and serves as the Producing Director of the New Paradigm Theatre Company based in Fairfield County, Connecticut. Kristin shares what inspired her to start her own not-for-profit theatre, how she was able to put a "new" spin on a classic concept and about their upcoming production of The Little Mermaid opening in August!

Before closing out the episode with a fun lightning round of 'getting to know you' questions, the Broadway Leading Lady shares her experience working with the legendary Stephen Sondheim on the 2006 revival of COMPANY!

The episode opens with Samantha and Jason sharing a mic check where they briefly talk about Former First Lady Hillary Clinton's appearance at BroadwayCon 2022! The exclusive video can be found here on Broadway World and the audio only can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible or any of your other favorite podcast apps.

You can support the podcast and the hosts at www.buymeacoffee.com/SurvivalJobsPod and on Instagram at @surivaljobspod | @SammyTutz | @JasonACoombs.

