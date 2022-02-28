VIDEO: AMERICAN IDOL Contestant Nicolina Bozzo Auditions with 'She Used To Be Mine' from WAITRESS

On last night's season premiere of American Idol, Toronto's Nicolina Bozzo auditioned with a powerful rendition of "She Used to Be Mine" from the musical Waitress.

The performance earned a standing ovation from judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan. With all three judges voting "yes," Nicolina is headed to Hollywood to compete in the twentieth season of the hit singing competition series.

"That was so good. I felt your whole life story in that song," Katy Perry said of the performance. "It was beautiful. Everybody has their pain, and their sorrow, and their sadness, but it's about connecting to the heart."

"American Idol," the iconic series that revolutionized the television landscape by pioneering the music competition genre, will return to airwaves for another season on ABC. Helping determine who America will ultimately vote for to become the next singing sensation are music industry forces and superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest is also set to return to the beloved competition series for the show's fifth season on ABC and 20th season overall.

Watch the new performance here: