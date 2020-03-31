VIDEO: A Family Sings Lockdown Version of 'One Day More' From LES MISERABLES

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

While the world remains indoors due to the global health crisis, The Marsh family is finding a musical way to get through social distancing.

The family has rewritten the lyrics from Les Miserables' One Day More to reflect the current times:

"One day more, another day another destiny, shopping for online delivery. I tried again only to find, there's nothing till September time."

Check out the video below!





