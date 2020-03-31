Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: A Family Sings Lockdown Version of 'One Day More' From LES MISERABLES

Mar. 31, 2020  

While the world remains indoors due to the global health crisis, The Marsh family is finding a musical way to get through social distancing.

The family has rewritten the lyrics from Les Miserables' One Day More to reflect the current times:

"One day more, another day another destiny, shopping for online delivery. I tried again only to find, there's nothing till September time."

Check out the video below!

