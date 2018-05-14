VIDEO: 30 Days of Tony! Day 2- Andrew Lloyd Webber Gets the Tony Tribute Treatment

On day two, we celebrate another of this year's lifetime achievement honorees, Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber!

As one of the most successful composers of the modern era, Andrew Lloyd Webber's repertoire includes some of the world's most celebrated musicals; Sunset Boulevard, Cats, Aspects of Love, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Jesus Christ Superstar, Evita, Starlight Express, School of Rock, The Phantom of The Opera and Love Never Dies - to name but a few.

Last year, Lloyd Webber became the only person to equal the record set in 1953 by Rodgers & Hammerstein with four shows running concurrently on Broadway (Sunset Boulevard, Cats, The Phantom of the Opera and School of Rock). Two of his shows are currently running in both Broadway and the West End: School of Rock and The Phantom of the Opera, and his musicals have grossed more than $13.6 billion and have been watched by 302 million people across 44 countries. He has sold more than 40 million albums worldwide.

Lloyd Webber's productions have sold more than 330 million tickets worldwide. The Phantom of the Opera is the longest-running show on Broadway and second longest-running show in West End history. Cats and The Phantom of the Opera are two of Broadway's four highest grossing shows. The Phantom of the Opera original cast album is the No. 1 Broadway album of all time in the U.S. and the #175 biggest seller among ALL albums of the SoundScan era in the U.S. In addition to his worldwide sales and audiences, Lloyd Webber has been recognised by critics and peers with numerous accolades and awards including seven Oliviers, seven Tonys, three Grammys, one Golden Globe and an Oscar.

Celebrate the Lord himself with this Tony tribute to the legendary composer on the 1985 ceremony!

Related Articles