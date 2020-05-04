VANARA THE MUSICAL Launches Cover Contest; Vote For Your Favorite!

Epic new musical Vanara, which is heading to London in 2021, recently launched an online music contest. This competition gave students and performers from around the world the chance to send their cover of one of the show's songs and win a grand prize worth of £500 in money and goods. The first step of the competition involved selecting 15 participants amongst the hundreds of entries. The 15 shortlisted videos are available on the official Facebook page of the musical and there you can vote for the finalists. Musical lovers, industry colleagues, friends and family are all invited to cast their votes to help determine the winner, which will be decided by a grand jury from the 5 most popular entries.

The contest, which is currently generating an incredible response and thousands of views, saw the participation of two exceptional testimonials: Olivia Henley from the King's Academy in Florida (nominee at the 2019 Jimmy Awards) and the acclaimed Rob Houchen (Les Miserables, West Side Story). Here's a snippet of Rob's performance of The Man She Once Saw in Me:

Vanara The Musical tells of the clash between two tribes struggling to understand the need for unity and questioning relationships among their people. A new Ice Age is coming; the two tribes, separated by the secret of fire, fight for supremacy in a beautiful forest they both call home. Set in a futuristic world, Vanara The Musical carries a strong message of love and about preserving our planet, which is now fragile in human hands.

Vanara The Musical is produced by Giovanna Romagnoli and written by Gianluca Cucchiara with lyrics by Andrew James Whelan and book by Michael Conley. A concept album featuring Eva Noblezada, Carrie Hope Fletcher, Rob Houchen, Francis Ruffelle and Madalena Alberto is available on Vanara The Musical website, on Spotify, iTunes and all the major digital platforms.





