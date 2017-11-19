Click Here for More Articles on AUDITIONS
Upcoming Non-Equity Auditions Sunday, Nov. 19
Below are BroadwayWorld.com's upcoming listings of Non-Equity Auditions, as of Sunday, November 19, 2017 onwards. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed from today on BroadwayWorld.com!
11/20/2017 - 11/21/2017 Non-Equity Performers in IN THE HEIGHTS at South Bend Civic Theatre
11/20/2017 Non-Equity Actors in IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY at Lake Worth Playhouse
11/20/2017 - 11/21/2017 Non-Equity Actors in SPEAKING OF MURDER at Katy Visual and Performing Arts Center
11/20/2017 - 1/2/2018 Non-Equity Actors in THE MOUNTAINTOP at Emerson Theater Collaborative
11/25/2017 - 11/26/2017 Non-Equity Actors in DA at West End Productions
11/26/2017 - 11/27/2017 Non-Equity Performers in THE LAST FIVE YEARS at TCT Off Broadway
11/28/2017 Non-Equity Actors in THE MURDER MYSTERY COMPANY at The Murder Mystery Co
11/29/2017 - 11/30/2017 Non-Equity Performers in PRAISE THE LORD AND RAISE THE ROOF at Arena Playhouse
11/29/2017 - 11/30/2017 Non-Equity Performers in HOODOO LOVE at Arena Players, Inc.
11/30/2017 Non-Equity Actors in INTIMATE APPAREL at A Classic Theatre
12/1/2017 - 12/2/2017 OPEN in TWELFTH NIGHT and IN THE HEIGHTS at Pioneer Theatre Company
12/2/2017 - 12/4/2017 Non-Equity Performers in JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR at Lyric Opera of Chicago
12/2/2017 OPEN in GOODSPEED MUSICALS 2018 OPERA HOUSE SEASON at Goodspeed Musicals
12/3/2017 - 12/4/2017 Non-Equity Actors in MONTANA SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARKS SEASON at Montana Shakespeare in the Parks
12/3/2017 Non-Equity Performers in LA CAGE AUX FOLLES at Fort Wayne Civic Theatre
12/3/2017 - 2/1/2018 Non-Equity Actors in 2018-2019 BRUCE E. COYLE ACTING INTERNSHIP PROGRAM at Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
12/3/2017 - 12/4/2017 Non-Equity Actors in THE ODD COUPLE at Center Stage Jackson
12/3/2017 - 12/4/2017 Non-Equity Student Performers in A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM at Gulfshore Playhouse
12/3/2017 Non-Equity Performers in BROOKLYN THEATRE CLUB at brooklyn theatre club
12/3/2017 - 12/4/2017 Non-Equity Actors in BALITMORE SHAKESPEARE FACTORY 2018 SEASON at Baltimore Shakespeare Factory
12/3/2017 Non-Equity Dancers in MYSTIC INDIA: THE WORLD TOUR at Various Theaters
12/4/2017 - 12/11/2017 Non-Equity Performers in CHOIR BOY at Wilmington Drama League
12/4/2017 - 12/5/2017 Non-Equity Actors in PETER AND THE STARCATCHER at Bainbridge Performing Arts
12/4/2017 - 12/6/2017 Non-Equity Student Performers in ALADDIN JR. at ASH Theater Company
12/4/2017 - 12/5/2017 Non-Equity Performers in EVITA at CPCC Theatre
12/4/2017 - 12/5/2017 Non-Equity Actors in LA PETIT MOUSQUETAIRE at Devonshire Playhouse
12/5/2017 - 12/6/2017 Non-Equity Actors in SILENT SKY at Clague Playhouse
12/9/2017 OPEN in SCHOOL OF ROCK at Broadway and National Tour
12/9/2017 Non-Equity Performers in PASSION at Good Company Theatre
12/10/2017 - 12/11/2017 Non-Equity Actors in BUG at Stagecrafters 2nd Stage
