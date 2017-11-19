Upcoming Non-Equity Auditions Sunday, Nov. 19

Non-Equity Performers in IN THE HEIGHTS at South Bend Civic TheatreNon-Equity Actors in IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY at Lake Worth PlayhouseNon-Equity Actors in SPEAKING OF MURDER at Katy Visual and Performing Arts CenterNon-Equity Actors in THE MOUNTAINTOP at Emerson Theater CollaborativeNon-Equity Actors in DA at West End ProductionsNon-Equity Performers in THE LAST FIVE YEARS at TCT Off BroadwayNon-Equity Actors in THE MURDER MYSTERY COMPANY at The Murder Mystery CoNon-Equity Performers in PRAISE THE LORD AND RAISE THE ROOF at Arena PlayhouseNon-Equity Performers in HOODOO LOVE at Arena Players, Inc.Non-Equity Actors in INTIMATE APPAREL at A Classic TheatreOPEN in TWELFTH NIGHT and IN THE HEIGHTS at Pioneer Theatre CompanyNon-Equity Performers in JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR at Lyric Opera of ChicagoOPEN in GOODSPEED MUSICALS 2018 OPERA HOUSE SEASON at Goodspeed MusicalsNon-Equity Actors in MONTANA SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARKS SEASON at Montana Shakespeare in the ParksNon-Equity Performers in LA CAGE AUX FOLLES at Fort Wayne Civic TheatreNon-Equity Actors in 2018-2019 BRUCE E. COYLE ACTING INTERNSHIP PROGRAM at Cincinnati Playhouse in the ParkNon-Equity Actors in THE ODD COUPLE at Center Stage JacksonNon-Equity Student Performers in A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM at Gulfshore PlayhouseNon-Equity Performers in BROOKLYN THEATRE CLUB at brooklyn theatre clubNon-Equity Actors in BALITMORE SHAKESPEARE FACTORY 2018 SEASON at Baltimore Shakespeare FactoryNon-Equity Dancers in MYSTIC INDIA: THE WORLD TOUR at Various TheatersNon-Equity Performers in CHOIR BOY at Wilmington Drama LeagueNon-Equity Actors in PETER AND THE STARCATCHER at Bainbridge Performing ArtsNon-Equity Student Performers in ALADDIN JR. at ASH Theater CompanyNon-Equity Performers in EVITA at CPCC TheatreNon-Equity Actors in LA PETIT MOUSQUETAIRE at Devonshire PlayhouseNon-Equity Actors in SILENT SKY at Clague PlayhouseOPEN in SCHOOL OF ROCK at Broadway and National TourNon-Equity Performers in PASSION at Good Company TheatreNon-Equity Actors in BUG at Stagecrafters 2nd Stage

