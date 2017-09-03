Upcoming Equity Auditions Sunday, Sep. 3
Below are BroadwayWorld.com's upcoming listings of Equity Auditions, as of Sunday, September 3, 2017 onwards. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed on BroadwayWorld.com!
9/4/2017 Submission in BLITHE SPIRIT at Guthrie Theater Foundation
9/5/2017 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in WHITE CHRISTMAS at Musical Theatre West
9/5/2017 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in WHITE CHRISTMAS at Musical Theatre West
9/5/2017 Submission in HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD at Lyric Theatre
9/5/2017 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in HAIRSPRAY at Maltz Jupiter Theatre, Inc.
9/5/2017 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in HAIRSPRAY at Maltz Jupiter Theatre, Inc.
9/5/2017 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in HAIRSPRAY at Maltz Jupiter Theatre, Inc.
9/5/2017 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in HAIRSPRAY at Maltz Jupiter Theatre, Inc.
9/5/2017 Submission in HAIRSPRAY at Maltz Jupiter Theatre, Inc.
9/5/2017 - 9/7/2017 Equity Principal Audition in CITY CENTER ENCORES! 2018 SEASON at New York City Center Inc.
9/5/2017 Equity Principal Audition in WHITE CHRISTMAS at Ogunquit Playhouse
9/5/2017 Submission in THE OTHER JOSH COHEN at Geva Theatre Center
9/5/2017 Equity Principal Audition in SINGIN' IN THE RAIN at Wick Theatre and Costume Museum
9/5/2017 OPEN Dancers in SINGIN' IN THE RAIN at Wick Theatre and Costume Museum
9/5/2017 Equity Principal Audition in HOME **Revised Time** at International City Theatre
9/5/2017 - 9/14/2017 OPEN in KISS at Emerson College
9/5/2017 Submission in OUTSIDE MULLINGER at Arizona Theatre Company
9/6/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in ALADDIN at New Amsterdam Theatre
9/6/2017 Equity Principal Audition in GHOST at White Plaines Performing Arts Center
9/6/2017 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in CITY CENTER ENCORES! 2018 SEASON at New York City Center Inc.
9/6/2017 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in CITY CENTER ENCORES! 2018 SEASON at New York City Center Inc.
9/6/2017 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in HAMILTON at Broadway and National Tour
9/6/2017 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in HAMILTON at Broadway and National Tour
9/6/2017 - 9/7/2017 Equity Principal Audition in THE BARROW GROUP 2017-18 SEASON at The Barrow Group
9/6/2017 Equity Principal Audition in SIERRA REPERTORY THEATRE 2017 SEASON at Sierra Repertory Theatre
9/6/2017 Submission in KING CHARLES III **Revised Email Address* at Pasadena Playhouse
9/6/2017 Submission in NEXT TO NORMAL at Syracuse Stage
9/7/2017 Equity Principal Auditions in SITI COMPANY 2017-18 SEASON at SITI Company
9/7/2017 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at Arvada Center for the Arts & Humanities
9/7/2017 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at Arvada Center for the Arts & Humanities
