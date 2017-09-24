Upcoming Equity Auditions Sunday, Sep. 24
Below are BroadwayWorld.com's upcoming listings of Equity Auditions, as of Sunday, September 24, 2017 onwards. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed on BroadwayWorld.com!
9/25/2017 Equity Principal Audition in MEMPHIS/PORCHLIGHT REVISITS at Porchlight Music Theatre
9/25/2017 Equity Principal Audition in SAN FRANCISCO MIME TROUPE 2018 SUMMER SHOW at San Francisco Mime Troupe
9/25/2017 - 9/26/2017 OPEN in WALT DISNEY WORLD NEW SHOW OFFERING at Walt Disney World Company
9/25/2017 Submission in THE MARVELOUS WONDERETES at Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
9/25/2017 Equity Principal Audition in BRIGADOON at Wick Theatre and Costume Museum
9/25/2017 Equity Principal Audition in OKLAHOMA!, THE EMPEROR'S NEW CLOTHES, PINKALICIOUS at Marriott Lincolnshire
9/25/2017 Submission in WHITE CHRISTMAS at Sierra Repertory Theatre
9/26/2017 Equity Principal Audition in PHANTOM at Fireside Theatre
9/26/2017 Submission in AUBERGINE at Various Producers
9/26/2017 - 9/27/2017 Equity Principal Audition in CHILDREN OF A LESSER GOD **Date Change** at Studio 54
9/26/2017 Equity Principal Audition in FOLK WANDERING at Pipeline Theatre Company
9/26/2017 Equity Principal Audition in ADMISSIONS at Lincoln Center Theater
9/26/2017 Equity Principal Audition in JACKIE UNVEILED at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts
9/27/2017 Equity Principal Audition in NEWSIES at Fireside Theatre
9/27/2017 Equity Principal Audition in A SIGN OF THE TIMES at Staged Reading
9/27/2017 Equity Principal Audition in STELLALUNA at Northbrook Park District
9/27/2017 OPEN in THEATREWORKS USA 2017-18 TOURING SEASON at TheatreWorks USA
9/27/2017 Equity Principal Audition in QUEENS at Lincoln Center Theater
9/27/2017 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in THE LUCKY ONES at Ars Nova Theater
9/27/2017 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in THE LUCKY ONES at Ars Nova Theater
9/27/2017 Submission in A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Geva Theatre Center
9/28/2017 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in WAITRESS **Date/Time Change** at Brooks Atkinson Theatre
9/28/2017 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in WAITRESS **Date/Time Change** at Brooks Atkinson Theatre
9/28/2017 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in ALADDIN at Broadway and National Tour
9/28/2017 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in ALADDIN at Broadway and National Tour
9/28/2017 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in NEWSIES and PHANTOM at Fireside Theatre
9/28/2017 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in NEWSIES and PHANTOM at Fireside Theatre
9/28/2017 Equity Principal Audition in GOLDSTEIN at Tell Me All Partners, LLC
9/28/2017 Submission in THE ROYALE at Hippodrome State Theatre
9/28/2017 Submission in PARIS TIME at Capital Repertory Theatre
