Upcoming Equity Auditions Sunday, Jun. 17
Below are BroadwayWorld.com's upcoming listings of Equity Auditions, as of Sunday, June 17, 2018 onwards. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed on BroadwayWorld.com!
To browse the complete listings, sign up for email alerts and more, click here.
6/18/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in SALT PEPPER KETCHUP at InterAct Theatre Company and Passage Theatre Company
Click Here for More Information
6/18/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in THEATRE EXILE 2018-19 SEASON at Theatre Exile
Click Here for More Information
6/18/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in THEATRE EXILE 2018-19 SEASON at Theatre Exile
Click Here for More Information
6/18/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in REYKJAVIK at Actor's Express Theatre Company
Click Here for More Information
6/19/2018 Submission in DIANA at La Jolla Playhouse
Click Here for More Information
6/19/2018 - 6/21/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in ONCE at Zachary Scott Theatre Center
Click Here for More Information
6/19/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in SALT PEPPER KETCHUP **Revised** at Passage Theatre Company and InterAct Theatre Company
Click Here for More Information
6/19/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in ORDINARY DAYS at Keen Theater Company
Click Here for More Information
6/20/2018 Equity Chorus Call Dancers in BAZ: STAR CROSSED LOVE at Palazzo Theatre
Click Here for More Information
6/20/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in BAZ: STAR CROSSED LOVE at Palazzo Theatre
Click Here for More Information
6/20/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in SOUTH COAST REP 2018-19 TYA SEASON at South Coast Repertory
Click Here for More Information
6/20/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in PASADENA PLAYHOUSE 2018-19 SEASON at Pasadena Playhouse
Click Here for More Information
6/20/2018 - 6/21/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in BOSTON PLAYWRIGHT'S THEATRE 2018-19 SEASON OF NEW PLAYS at Boston Playwrights' Theatre
Click Here for More Information
6/20/2018 - 6/22/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in SHAKE AND BAKE: LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST at Promethean Fire, LLC
Click Here for More Information
6/20/2018 OPEN in THE VIEW UPSTAIRS at SpeakEasy Stage Company
Click Here for More Information
6/20/2018 Submission in OSLO at Northern Stage Company
Click Here for More Information
6/21/2018 - 6/22/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in THROUGHLINE ARTISTS 2018 SUMMER SHORTS SEASON at Throughling Artists, Inc
Click Here for More Information
6/21/2018 Submission in TWELFTH NIGHT at Yale Repertory Theatre / Drama Productions Inc.
Click Here for More Information
6/22/2018 - 6/23/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in BURN THIS at Broadway Theatre TBA
Click Here for More Information
6/22/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in DIANA at La Jolla Playhouse
Click Here for More Information
6/22/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in DIANA at La Jolla Playhouse
Click Here for More Information
6/22/2018 Submission in HOMEBODY at Ancram Opera House
Click Here for More Information
6/22/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in RAGTIME at Pasadena Playhouse
Click Here for More Information
6/22/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in HEARTBREAK HOTEL at Gingold Theatrical Group
Click Here for More Information
6/22/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in THEATRE ESPRESSO 2018-19 SEASON at Theatre Espresso
Click Here for More Information
6/22/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in THE PIANO TEACHER, GROUNDED and THE ROOMMATE at Kitchen Theatre Company
Click Here for More Information
6/23/2018 - 6/24/2018 OPEN in STUDIO THEATRE TIERRA DEL SOL 2018-19 SEASON at Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center
Click Here for More Information
6/24/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in MEN ON BOATS at Circle Theatre Inc.
Click Here for More Information
6/24/2018 - 6/25/2018 OPEN in ON THE THIRD DAY at Vanguard Repertory Company
Click Here for More Information
6/25/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in DIANA at La Jolla Playhouse
Click Here for More Information
For more Equity Auditions, click here.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You