Upcoming Equity Auditions Sunday, Aug. 26
Below are BroadwayWorld.com's upcoming listings of Equity Auditions, as of Sunday, August 26, 2018 onwards. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed on BroadwayWorld.com!
8/27/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in CATS at National Tour
8/27/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in CATS at National Tour
8/27/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in QUEENS OF THE GOLDEN MASK at Ivoryton Playhouse Foundation, Inc.
8/27/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in THE ANDREWS SISTERS' CHRISTMAS OF SWING at Montgomery Theater
8/27/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in THE LION KING **Updated** at Broadway and National Tour
8/27/2018 OPEN in THE WIZARD OF OZ at Growing Stage Theatre for Young Audiences Inc.
8/27/2018 Submission in ME...JANE: THE DREAMS AND ADVENTURES OF YOUNG JANE GOODALL at Kennedy Center Theater for Young Audiences
8/27/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in ALADDIN at New Amsterdam Theatre
8/27/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in AUGUST RUSH at Aurora Civic Center Authority
8/27/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in FROZEN at National Tour
8/27/2018 Submission in JUBILEE at Arena Stage
8/27/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in DREAMCATCHER REPERTORY THEATRE at Dreamcatcher Repertory Theatre
8/27/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in ELF at Arvada Center for the Arts & Humanities
8/27/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in ELF at Arvada Center for the Arts & Humanities
8/28/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in DRACULA at Centenary Stage Company
8/28/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in HAMILTON at Broadway and National Tour
8/28/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in HAMILTON at Broadway and National Tour
8/28/2018 - 8/29/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF at Music Theatre of Connecticut
8/28/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in THE LION KING **Updated** at Broadway and National Tour
8/28/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in A SPLINTERED SOUL at International City Theatre
8/28/2018 Submission in LIGHTS OUT: NAT "KING" COLE at Geffen Playhouse
8/28/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in ELF at Arvada Center for the Arts & Humanities
8/28/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in ELF at Arvada Center for the Arts & Humanities
8/29/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in MATILDA at Northern Stage Company
8/29/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in MATILDA at Northern Stage Company
8/29/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in MATILDA at Northern Stage Company
8/29/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in MATILDA at Northern Stage Company
8/29/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in CAPITAL REPERTORY THEATRE 2018-19 TYA SEASON at Capital Repertory Theatre
8/29/2018 Equity Performer Auditions in MARIE at 5th Avenue Theatre
8/30/2018 Submission in ELF at Arvada Center for the Arts & Humanities
