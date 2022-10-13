Up on the Marquee: WALKING WITH GHOSTS

Internationally renowned actor and writer Gabriel Byrne will return to Broadway in his acclaimed solo show, Walking with Ghosts, adapted from his best-selling memoir of the same name. Directed by Lonny Price, the limited engagement of Walking with Ghosts will begin performances on October 18, with an official opening night of Thursday, October 27, at the Music Box Theatre for 75 performances only.

By turns a sensory recollection of a childhood spent in a now almost vanished Ireland, a subversive commentary on stardom, and - ultimately - a lyrical homage to the people and landscapes that shape our destinies, Walking with Ghosts reflects a remarkable life's journey in all its hilarious and heartbreaking facets. Byrne's career as an actor, writer and director spanned both stage and screen. He has starred in over 80 films and his work on Broadway has earned him two Tony Award nominations. He earned a Golden Globe win for his work in the television drama, "In Treatment."

Directed by three-time Emmy award-winning director Lonny Price, the creative team also includes Sinéad McKenna (set and lighting designer); Joan O'Clery (costume designer) and Sinéad Diskin (composer & sound designer). Wagner Johnson Productions serve as Executive Producers.

Check out photos of the new marquee at the Music Box Theatre!

Photo Credit: Jenifer Broski