Up on the Marquee: TOPDOG/UNDERDOG

Topdog/Underdog
The strictly limited 16-week engagement will begin previews on Tuesday, September 27.

Sep. 01, 2022  

Rehearsals are underway for Suzan-Lori Parks' Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece, TOPDOG/UNDERDOG, directed by Tony Award-winner Kenny Leon and star Emmy Award-winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen, Candyman) and Tony Award-nominee Corey Hawkins (In the Heights, The Tragedy of Macbeth).

The Golden Theatre box office will be open Monday through Saturday from 10am to 6pm. The strictly limited 16-week engagement will begin previews on Tuesday, September 27th and will officially open on Thursday, October 20th.

Suzan-Lori Parks' TOPDOG/UNDERDOG, a darkly comic fable of brotherly love and family identity, tells the story of two brothers, Lincoln (Hawkins) and Booth (Abdul-Mateen II), names given to them as a joke by their father. Haunted by the past and their obsession with the street con game, three-card monte, the brothers come to learn the true nature of their history.

Check out new photos of the marquee at the Golden Theatre below!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

