Up on the Marquee: STEREOPHONIC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Crank up the volume- Stereophonic by David Adjmi, is getting ready to open on Broadway, following its hit world premiere engagement at Playwrights Horizons.

Directed by Daniel Aukin, Stereophonic, which features original songs by Academy Award® nominee and Grammy Award® winner Will Butler, formerly of Arcade Fire, is set to begin performances at Broadway’s Golden Theatre on Wednesday, April 3, with an official opening night on Friday, April 19 for 14 weeks only.

The cast, reprising their highly lauded performances, will include Will Brill as Reg, Andrew R. Butler as Charlie, Juliana Canfield as Holly, Eli Gelb as Grover, Tom Pecinka as Peter, Sarah Pidgeon as Diana, and Chris Stack as Simon.

Stereophonic mines the agony and the ecstasy of creation as it zooms in on a music studio in 1976. Here, an up-and-coming rock band recording a new album finds itself suddenly on the cusp of superstardom. The ensuing pressures could spark their breakup — or their breakthrough. In Stereophonic, Adjmi invites the audience to immerse themselves—with fly-on-the-wall intimacy—in the powder keg process of a band on the brink of blowing up.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski