Up on the Marquee: MR. SATURDAY NIGHT

The box office for the new musical comedy, Mr. Saturday Night, co-written by and starring Tony and Emmy Award winner Billy Crystal, is now open at the Nederlander Theatre (208 West 41st Street). Check out photos of the marquee below!

MR. SATURDAY NIGHT begins previews March 29, 2022 and will officially open on April 27, 2022 at the Nederlander Theatre (208 West 41st Street). Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.

MR. SATURDAY NIGHT is the story of Buddy Young Jr., an outrageous and outspoken comedian who found fame, if not fortune, in the early days of television. Now, some 40 years after his TV career flamed out, Buddy seeks one more shot at the spotlight, and while he's at it, one last shot at fixing the family he fractured along the way.

Mr. Crystal returns to the role of Buddy Young Jr. that he portrayed in the original 1992 Columbia Pictures film of the same name, which also marked his directorial debut. The book for the stage musical is written by Billy Crystal, Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel. The score for Mr. Saturday Night features music by three-time Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown (Parade, The Bridges of Madison County) and lyrics by Tony Award nominee Amanda Green (Hands on a Hardbody). Tony Award winner John Rando (Urinetown, On The Town) will direct. The production will feature choreography by Ellenore Scott (upcoming revival of Funny Girl).

The production will feature scenic design by Scott Pask, costume design by Paul Tazewell and Sky Switser, lighting design by Kenneth Posner, video and projection design by Jeff Sugg, sound design by Kai Harada, and hair and wig design by Charles LaPointe. The production stage manager is Tripp Phillips. Music Direction is by David O. Orchestrations and arrangements are by Jason Robert Brown.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski