Up on the Marquee: GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS

Glengarry Glen Ross will open on Monday, March 31 at the Palace Theatre.

By: Feb. 13, 2025
Mamet's back in 2025. The new Broadway production of the Pulitzer Prize-winning play Glengarry Glen Ross directed by Tony & Olivier Award-winner Patrick Marber will begin previews on Monday, March 10 at The Palace Theatre. Check out photso of the new marquee!
 
Glengarry Glen Ross will star Emmy, SAG, Golden Globe & Critics Choice Award-Winner Kieran Culkin as "Richard Roma",  Emmy, SAG & Critics Choice Award-Winner & Golden Globe Nominee Bob Odenkirk as "Shelley Levene",  making his Broadway debut, Emmy & Grammy Award Nominee Bill Burr as "Dave Moss", making his Broadway debut, Grammy Award-Winner and Academy Award-Nominee Michael McKean as "George Aaronow", Donald Webber Jr. as "John Williamson", Howard W. Overshown as "Baylen" and SAG Award Nominee John Pirruccello as "James Lingk" making his Broadway debut.
 
David Mamet's Pulitzer Prize-winning drama Glengarry Glen Ross is set in a cutthroat Chicago real estate office where four salespeople compete to sell mostly worthless properties to unwitting customers. Whoever sells the most wins a car; whoever sells the least is out of a job – a ruthless environment where each character will do anything to come out on top. 

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski 

