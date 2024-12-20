News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Up on the Marquee: ENGLISH

English will run for 66 performances through Sunday, March 2, 2025.

By: Dec. 20, 2024
English Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: $45
Cast
Photos
Videos
Click Here for More on Up on the Marquee
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Roundabout Theatre Company is getting ready to bring Sanaz Toossi's English, directed by Knud Adams, to Broadway! English will begin preview performances on Friday, January 3, 2025, and open officially on Thursday, January 23, 2025, at the Todd Haimes Theatre. Check out photos of the new marquee!

LATEST NEWS

Photos: Inside GYPSY's Opening Night Curtain Call on Broadway
A COMPLETE UNKNOWN Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Now Available
Prepare for WICKED Sing-Along Screenings With This Guide to Movie Lyric Changes
Up on the Marquee: ENGLISH

The Broadway premiere of English will feature the original cast from the off-Broadway world premiere: Tala Ashe as “Elham,” Ava Lalezarzadeh as “Goli,” Pooya Mohseni as “Roya,” Marjan Neshat as “Marjan,” and Hadi Tabbal as “Omid.”

This Pulitzer Prize – winning comedy unfolds in an Iranian classroom where adult English learners practice for their proficiency exam. As they leapfrog through a linguistic playground, their wildly different dreams, frustrations, and secrets come to light. Can they overcome the limits of language to discover what they really want to say? 

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski 

Up on the Marquee: ENGLISH Image

Up on the Marquee: ENGLISH Image

Up on the Marquee: ENGLISH Image

Up on the Marquee: ENGLISH Image








Videos