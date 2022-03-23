Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Birthday Candles
Up on the Marquee: BIRTHDAY CANDLES, Starring Debra Messing

Birthday Candles will begin previews on March 18, 2022 and open officially on Sunday, April 10, 2022.

Mar. 23, 2022  

Roundabout Theatre Company is getting ready to present the New York premiere of Birthday Candles by Noah Haidle, starring Emmy Award winner Debra Messing, directed by Vivienne Benesch. Birthday Candles will begin preview performances this Friday, March 18, 2022 and open officially on Sunday, April 10, 2022. This is a limited engagement through Sunday, May 29, 2022 at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street). Check out photos of the new theatre marquee!

The cast stars Debra Messing as "Ernestine," Enrico Colantoni as "Kenneth," Tony Award nominee John Earl Jelks as "Matt/William" with Crystal Finn as "Joan/Alex/Beth," Susannah Flood as "Alice/Madeline/Ernie," and Christopher Livingston as "Billy/John."

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

