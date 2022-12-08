Up on the Marquee: BETWEEN RIVERSIDE AND CRAZY
Between Riverside and Crazy is now playing at the Hayes Theatre.
Previews have officially begun for the Broadway debut production of Stephen Adly Guirgis' Pulitzer Prize-winning play, Between Riverside and Crazy, directed by Austin Pendleton and starring Oscar, Emmy, and Grammy Award-winner Common.
City Hall is demanding more than his signature, the landlord wants him out, the liquor store is closed - and the Church won't leave him alone. For ex-cop and recent widower Walter "Pops" Washington (Henderson) and his recently paroled son Junior (Common), the struggle to hold on to one of the last great rent stabilized apartments on Riverside Drive collides with old wounds, sketchy new houseguests and a final ultimatum in this Pulitzer Prize-winning dark comedy from Stephen Adly Guirgis. For Pops and Junior, it seems the Old Days are dead and gone - after a lifetime living Between Riverside and Crazy.
Check out photos of the new marquee at the Hayes Theatre below!
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
